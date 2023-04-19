Are NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) closed at $78.30 down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $78.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8147422 shares were traded. NEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NextEra Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 100.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $80 from $94 previously.

On September 06, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $94 to $99.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when HACHIGIAN KIRK S bought 10,000 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 700,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Pimentel Armando Jr bought 13,200 shares of NEE for $995,808 on Feb 21. The Director, Pres & CEO of Sub now owns 129,230 shares after completing the transaction at $75.44 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, PORGES DAVID L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $73.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 512,862 and bolstered with 42,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEE now has a Market Capitalization of 158.51B and an Enterprise Value of 221.88B. As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEE has reached a high of $91.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEE has traded an average of 9.31M shares per day and 6.06M over the past ten days. A total of 1.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.98B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.44M with a Short Ratio of 13.44M, compared to 18.08M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NEE is 1.87, from 1.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12. The current Payout Ratio is 81.00% for NEE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.78B to a low estimate of $4.72B. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.89B, an estimated increase of 77.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.91B, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $77.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.68B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.96B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.09B and the low estimate is $19.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.