Are Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) closed at $85.99 up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $85.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1778600 shares were traded. NTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northern Trust Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $96.50 from $97 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $97 to $95.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $104 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Allnutt Lauren E sold 559 shares for $87.30 per share. The transaction valued at 48,801 led to the insider holds 5,576 shares of the business.

Tyler Jason J. sold 1,764 shares of NTRS for $171,073 on Feb 06. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,470 shares after completing the transaction at $96.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRS now has a Market Capitalization of 18.69B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRS has reached a high of $114.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTRS has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 208.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 3.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NTRS is 3.00, from 2.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63. The current Payout Ratio is 46.30% for NTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 09, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.55 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.93. EPS for the following year is $7.42, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.9 and $6.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Northern Trust Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.73B, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.9B and the low estimate is $7.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.