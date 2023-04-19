Are Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Phillips 66’s stock clocked out at $104.31, up 0.38% from its previous closing price of $103.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2932133 shares were traded. PSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $139.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $115 to $121.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $105.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when HAYES GREGORY bought 10,250 shares for $97.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,938 led to the insider holds 14,299 shares of the business.

Pruitt Joseph Scott sold 600 shares of PSX for $66,406 on Nov 15. The Vice President and Controller now owns 15,302 shares after completing the transaction at $110.68 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Pruitt Joseph Scott, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $111.86 each. As a result, the insider received 335,565 and left with 15,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSX now has a Market Capitalization of 49.07B and an Enterprise Value of 60.13B. As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has reached a high of $113.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSX traded 3.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 471.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 458.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PSX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.34M with a Short Ratio of 9.34M, compared to 9.93M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.83, PSX has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.17.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.01 and a low estimate of $3.05, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.41, with high estimates of $5.93 and low estimates of $3.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.69 and $12.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.29. EPS for the following year is $13.16, with 17 analysts recommending between $18.26 and $10.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $34.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.57B to a low estimate of $26.75B. As of the current estimate, Phillips 66’s year-ago sales were $36.72B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.3B, a decrease of -28.40% less than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.89B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $175.7B, down -20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $144.46B and the low estimate is $113.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.