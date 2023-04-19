Are Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) closed at $1.93 down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $1.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2156263 shares were traded. REI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ring Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7.50 from $4.90 previously.

On October 14, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when HARRIS RICHARD E sold 77,400 shares for $1.76 per share. The transaction valued at 136,147 led to the insider holds 227,694 shares of the business.

McKinney Paul D. bought 50,000 shares of REI for $89,000 on Mar 16. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 1,320,192 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McKinney Paul D., who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 86,000 and bolstered with 1,270,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REI now has a Market Capitalization of 379.32M and an Enterprise Value of 794.74M. As of this moment, Ring’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REI has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0368, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5186.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REI has traded an average of 2.69M shares per day and 2.99M over the past ten days. A total of 163.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.80M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.92M with a Short Ratio of 19.92M, compared to 21.61M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.03% and a Short% of Float of 13.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $112.13M to a low estimate of $94M. As of the current estimate, Ring Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.18M, an estimated increase of 51.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.48M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $51.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $403M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $347.25M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405M and the low estimate is $405M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.