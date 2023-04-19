As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) offers stability

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) closed the day trading at $67.71 down -1.05% from the previous closing price of $68.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1853545 shares were traded. LYV stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LYV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Iovine Jimmy bought 13,740 shares for $73.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006,867 led to the insider holds 13,740 shares of the business.

Rapino Michael sold 78,000 shares of LYV for $5,804,024 on Sep 23. The President & CEO now owns 3,799,273 shares after completing the transaction at $74.41 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Rapino Michael, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 78,000 shares for $77.97 each. As a result, the insider received 6,081,319 and left with 3,777,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYV now has a Market Capitalization of 16.25B and an Enterprise Value of 18.34B. As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 126.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 53.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has reached a high of $114.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LYV traded about 1.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LYV traded about 1.38M shares per day. A total of 226.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.81M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 11.01M, compared to 11.97M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.8B, an estimated increase of 27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.88B, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.52B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.68B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.04B and the low estimate is $19.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.