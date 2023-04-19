As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) offers stability

The closing price of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) was $33.43 for the day, down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $33.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1238668 shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

MKM Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Konat Nicholas sold 642 shares for $33.27 per share. The transaction valued at 21,359 led to the insider holds 111,214 shares of the business.

Sanders Dan J sold 40,452 shares of SFM for $1,317,056 on Mar 20. The Chief Store Operations Officer now owns 8,241 shares after completing the transaction at $32.56 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Sinclair Jack, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,814 shares for $32.96 each. As a result, the insider received 191,626 and left with 367,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.57B and an Enterprise Value of 4.82B. As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $35.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.81.

Shares Statistics:

SFM traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.57M. Shares short for SFM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 16.96M, compared to 15.49M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.35% and a Short% of Float of 26.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.31B and the low estimate is $7.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.