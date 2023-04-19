BioNTech SE (BNTX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) was $123.19 for the day, down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $124.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513739 shares were traded. BNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $177.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 30.32B and an Enterprise Value of 15.26B. As of this moment, BioNTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $188.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.94.

Shares Statistics:

BNTX traded an average of 622.41K shares per day over the past three months and 431.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.73M. Insiders hold about 65.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.96M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.85 and a low estimate of -$1.61, while EPS last year was $14.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $5.36 and low estimates of -$1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.86 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.1. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 12 analysts recommending between $18.95 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.2B to a low estimate of $575.56M. As of the current estimate, BioNTech SE’s year-ago sales were $6.5B, an estimated decrease of -70.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, a decrease of -56.90% over than the figure of -$70.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $575.56M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.01B, down -62.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.76B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.