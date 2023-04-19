BUD (Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) closed at $64.36 in the last session, down -0.86% from day before closing price of $64.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1729178 shares were traded. BUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BUD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BUD now has a Market Capitalization of 130.68B and an Enterprise Value of 200.60B. As of this moment, Anheuser-Busch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BUD has reached a high of $67.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BUD traded on average about 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.79M. Insiders hold about 53.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BUD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 4.86M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BUD is 0.82, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.42 and $3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $3.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.21B to a low estimate of $14.21B. As of the current estimate, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s year-ago sales were $13.23B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.87B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.87B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.79B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.56B and the low estimate is $63.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.