Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $17.70 in the prior trading day, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) closed at $17.93, up 1.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12880812 shares were traded. CVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVE now has a Market Capitalization of 34.27B and an Enterprise Value of 39.93B. As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 47.52M with a Short Ratio of 47.52M, compared to 50.19M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CVE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.46, compared to 0.31 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $10.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.29B to a low estimate of $9.09B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.15B, an estimated decrease of -16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.75B, a decrease of -18.20% less than the figure of -$16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.2B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.04B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.02B and the low estimate is $16.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.