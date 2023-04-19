China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) closed the day trading at $0.68 down -85.85% from the previous closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.0750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 43201964 shares were traded. CJJD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6102.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CJJD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CJJD now has a Market Capitalization of 74.65M and an Enterprise Value of 102.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -167.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CJJD has reached a high of $9.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7428, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1086.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CJJD traded about 367.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CJJD traded about 4.73M shares per day. A total of 4.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.90M. Insiders hold about 7.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CJJD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 359.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 356.81k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.8M and the low estimate is $165.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.