ConocoPhillips (COP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) was $104.95 for the day, down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $105.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7740401 shares were traded. COP stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $128 from $143 previously.

On April 05, 2023, Societe Generale Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $105.

CapitalOne Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when WALKER R A bought 4,800 shares for $103.00 per share. The transaction valued at 494,400 led to the insider holds 27,600 shares of the business.

WALKER R A bought 1,200 shares of COP for $123,600 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 6,900 shares after completing the transaction at $103.00 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, WALKER R A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,800 shares for $104.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,600 and bolstered with 22,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COP now has a Market Capitalization of 129.37B and an Enterprise Value of 136.77B. As of this moment, ConocoPhillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $136.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.01.

Shares Statistics:

COP traded an average of 7.01M shares per day over the past three months and 5.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 10.84M, compared to 12.24M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.49, COP has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51. The current Payout Ratio is 34.20% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $3.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.51 and $6.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.96. EPS for the following year is $10.95, with 21 analysts recommending between $17.24 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.32B to a low estimate of $13.63B. As of the current estimate, ConocoPhillips’s year-ago sales were $19.29B, an estimated decrease of -17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $16B, a decrease of -27.30% less than the figure of -$17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.66B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.16B, down -18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.84B and the low estimate is $52.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.