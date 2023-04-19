Considering AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $1.63 in the prior trading day, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) closed at $1.51, down -7.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14762130 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APE by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Antara Capital LP sold 2,918,400 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 4,844,544 led to the insider holds 158,170,143 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 1,008,385 shares of APE for $1,694,254 on Apr 05. The 10% Owner now owns 161,088,543 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,050,000 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider received 16,856,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.24B and an Enterprise Value of 13.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -69.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2545.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 937.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 936.35M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.51% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 28.81M with a Short Ratio of 28.81M, compared to 33.16M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.