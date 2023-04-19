Considering Corning Incorporated (GLW) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) closed at $34.50 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $34.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3697007 shares were traded. GLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 371.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $38 from $35 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Fang Li sold 19,909 shares for $35.17 per share. The transaction valued at 700,178 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

McRae Lawrence D sold 41,990 shares of GLW for $1,440,484 on Feb 27. The Vice Chairman & Corp. Dev. Off now owns 146,258 shares after completing the transaction at $34.31 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Zhang John Z, who serves as the Senior VP & GM, Display of the company, sold 5,744 shares for $35.52 each. As a result, the insider received 204,004 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLW now has a Market Capitalization of 29.64B and an Enterprise Value of 35.78B. As of this moment, Corning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLW has reached a high of $37.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLW traded on average about 4.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 843.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 763.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GLW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 9.18M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GLW is 1.12, which was 1.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66. The current Payout Ratio is 69.20% for GLW, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of the current estimate, Corning Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $3.74B, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.58B, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.42B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.8B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.28B and the low estimate is $15.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.