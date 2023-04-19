Considering Gevo Inc. (GEVO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) closed at $1.22 in the last session, up 5.17% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6356515 shares were traded. GEVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GEVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.10 and its Current Ratio is at 16.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $2.30.

On February 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on February 09, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Bloom Paul D sold 5,975 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 7,469 led to the insider holds 512,582 shares of the business.

Smull L Lynn sold 17,676 shares of GEVO for $33,409 on Dec 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 797,725 shares after completing the transaction at $1.89 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Nurmat Alisher K, who serves as the VP and Controller of the company, sold 1,010 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,770 and left with 51,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEVO now has a Market Capitalization of 296.58M and an Enterprise Value of -38.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 245.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -32.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2148.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GEVO traded on average about 6.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 237.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.16M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GEVO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 43.65M with a Short Ratio of 43.65M, compared to 43.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.40% and a Short% of Float of 24.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Gevo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $232k, an estimated increase of 1,193.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2M, an increase of 2,147.20% over than the figure of $1,193.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18M, up 972.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.05M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.