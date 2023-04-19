Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) was $25.76 for the day, up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $25.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5572549 shares were traded. CTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when DeShazer Michael D. sold 20,824 shares for $24.10 per share. The transaction valued at 501,858 led to the insider holds 77,406 shares of the business.

HELMERICH HANS sold 5,000 shares of CTRA for $138,218 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 225,755 shares after completing the transaction at $27.64 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, BELL STEPHEN P, who serves as the EVP – Business Development of the company, sold 36,327 shares for $35.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,286,339 and left with 351,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 19.87B and an Enterprise Value of 21.80B. As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $34.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.88.

Shares Statistics:

CTRA traded an average of 9.08M shares per day over the past three months and 6.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 781.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 760.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 43.02M with a Short Ratio of 43.02M, compared to 35.21M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.49, CTRA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.47 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Coterra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B, a decrease of -42.10% less than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.05B, down -29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.97B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.