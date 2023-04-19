How is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE: FDX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) closed at $229.21 in the last session, down -0.04% from day before closing price of $229.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1279163 shares were traded. FDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $231.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $228.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 27, 2023, Melius started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $240.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $171 to $222.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when GORMAN STEPHEN E bought 1,080 shares for $230.75 per share. The transaction valued at 249,205 led to the insider holds 1,258 shares of the business.

SMITH FREDERICK W sold 131,755 shares of FDX for $30,594,181 on Apr 11. The Chairman/CEO now owns 14,459,759 shares after completing the transaction at $232.21 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, SCHWAB SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,700 shares for $231.66 each. As a result, the insider received 857,142 and left with 6,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDX now has a Market Capitalization of 57.64B and an Enterprise Value of 90.35B. As of this moment, FedEx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDX has reached a high of $248.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 195.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FDX traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 251.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 5.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FDX is 5.04, which was 4.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 36.00% for FDX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.11 and a low estimate of $4.73, while EPS last year was $6.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.13, with high estimates of $4.76 and low estimates of $3.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.14 and $14.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.91. EPS for the following year is $18.33, with 28 analysts recommending between $20.24 and $14.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.01B to a low estimate of $21.62B. As of the current estimate, FedEx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $24.39B, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.37B, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.44B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.51B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.37B and the low estimate is $86.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.