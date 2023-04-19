How is MAG Silver Corp.’s (AMEX: MAG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) closed at $13.43 in the last session, up 1.74% from day before closing price of $13.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525786 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 1.40B. As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $18.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAG traded on average about 681.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 729.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 2.07M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.15.