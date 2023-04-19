How is Pool Corporation’s (NASDAQ: POOL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) closed at $338.94 in the last session, up 0.45% from day before closing price of $337.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505752 shares were traded. POOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $344.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $338.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at POOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 299.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $415 from $395 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $408.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $355 to $360.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HOUSEY HART MELANIE sold 2,500 shares for $384.01 per share. The transaction valued at 960,033 led to the insider holds 10,721 shares of the business.

Arvan Peter D bought 500 shares of POOL for $193,542 on May 18. The President/CEO now owns 61,825 shares after completing the transaction at $387.08 per share. On May 06, another insider, GERVASI MARTHA S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $391.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 117,557 and bolstered with 808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POOL now has a Market Capitalization of 13.51B and an Enterprise Value of 15.13B. As of this moment, Pool’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POOL has reached a high of $473.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $278.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 350.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 342.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, POOL traded on average about 429.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 447.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.84M. Shares short for POOL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 3.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for POOL is 4.00, which was 3.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for POOL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.58 and a low estimate of $2.78, while EPS last year was $4.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.6, with high estimates of $6.94 and low estimates of $5.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.75 and $14.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.35. EPS for the following year is $17.96, with 11 analysts recommending between $20.5 and $16.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Pool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.61B and the low estimate is $5.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.