I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD).

After finishing at $2.79 in the prior trading day, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) closed at $2.76, down -1.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16936452 shares were traded. BBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBD by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBD now has a Market Capitalization of 27.36B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has reached a high of $4.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6124, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1218.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 32.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.31B. Shares short for BBD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 65.28M with a Short Ratio of 65.28M, compared to 89.12M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BBD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.62, compared to 0.19 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99. The current Payout Ratio is 39.88% for BBD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5.74B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.74B to a low estimate of $5.74B. As of the current estimate, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s year-ago sales were $8.04B, an estimated decrease of -28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.74B, a decrease of -41.10% less than the figure of -$28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.74B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.24B, down -33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.35B and the low estimate is $23.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.