I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

The price of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at $102.17 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $103.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1971808 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETSY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $140 from $135 previously.

On March 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $85.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $101.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,109,000 led to the insider holds 114,674 shares of the business.

SCOTT RYAN M. sold 3,160 shares of ETSY for $350,959 on Apr 04. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 1,694 shares after completing the transaction at $111.06 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, SCOTT RYAN M., who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 6,146 shares for $107.44 each. As a result, the insider received 660,329 and left with 4,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETSY now has a Market Capitalization of 12.92B and an Enterprise Value of 14.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $149.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETSY traded on average about 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.91M. Shares short for ETSY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.53M with a Short Ratio of 16.53M, compared to 14.38M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.26% and a Short% of Float of 15.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.49 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.18 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $624.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $636.6M to a low estimate of $600.28M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $579.27M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $629.56M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $651.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $577.39M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.