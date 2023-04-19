I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC).

After finishing at $5.92 in the prior trading day, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) closed at $5.39, down -8.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35609028 shares were traded. ERIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ERIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.60 to $4.90.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERIC now has a Market Capitalization of 19.68B and an Enterprise Value of 19.22B. As of this moment, Telefonaktiebolaget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has reached a high of $8.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.98B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ERIC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.92M with a Short Ratio of 13.92M, compared to 14.84M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ERIC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 215.30% for ERIC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 09, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $5.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.19B to a low estimate of $5.51B. As of the current estimate, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s year-ago sales were $5.89B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.42B, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.17B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.83B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.83B and the low estimate is $26.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.