I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in U.S. Bancorp (USB).

The price of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed at $35.19 in the last session, down -1.12% from day before closing price of $35.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18986762 shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when CECERE ANDREW sold 84,948 shares for $43.51 per share. The transaction valued at 3,695,918 led to the insider holds 956,742 shares of the business.

DOLAN TERRANCE R sold 15,000 shares of USB for $650,100 on Nov 18. The Vice Chair & CFO now owns 138,051 shares after completing the transaction at $43.34 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, von Gillern Jeffry H., who serves as the Vice Chair of the company, sold 27,183 shares for $43.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,195,780 and left with 128,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USB now has a Market Capitalization of 54.42B. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USB traded on average about 13.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.53B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 25.64M with a Short Ratio of 25.64M, compared to 9.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for USB is 1.92, which was 1.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34. The current Payout Ratio is 50.30% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 26, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1265:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.08 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.07, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.65 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.24B to a low estimate of $7.01B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $5.57B, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.28B, an increase of 21.20% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.1B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.7B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.47B and the low estimate is $27.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.