In spite of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XRAY) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) closed at $40.56 down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $40.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226582 shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Staehler Cord Friedrich sold 4,000 shares for $39.33 per share. The transaction valued at 157,320 led to the insider holds 97,693 shares of the business.

LUCIER GREGORY T bought 6,000 shares of XRAY for $188,700 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.45 per share. On May 03, another insider, BRANDT ERIC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,900 shares for $39.71 each. As a result, the insider received 273,999 and left with 35,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRAY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.78B and an Enterprise Value of 10.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $49.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XRAY has traded an average of 2.05M shares per day and 1.94M over the past ten days. A total of 215.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Shares short for XRAY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.91M with a Short Ratio of 9.91M, compared to 9.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for XRAY is 0.56, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $937.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $960.56M to a low estimate of $906M. As of the current estimate, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $965M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $998.33M, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $961.62M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $4.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.