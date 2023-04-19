In the case of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW), what’s next?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) closed the day trading at $8.37 down -1.88% from the previous closing price of $8.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8707640 shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPW, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $16.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPW now has a Market Capitalization of 5.23B and an Enterprise Value of 15.41B. As of this moment, Medical’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $20.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPW traded about 17.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPW traded about 11.15M shares per day. A total of 598.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 592.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 114.28M with a Short Ratio of 114.28M, compared to 110.58M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.10% and a Short% of Float of 27.07%.

Dividends & Splits

MPW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 1.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.27.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $353.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $372M to a low estimate of $305.98M. As of the current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $409.8M, an estimated decrease of -13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $364.56M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of -$13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.98M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, down -6.00% from the average estimate.