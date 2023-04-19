In the case of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), what’s next?

The closing price of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) was $259.69 for the day, up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $258.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1367455 shares were traded. CI stock price reached its highest trading level at $260.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $257.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $370 to $355.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Neville Everett sold 2,982 shares for $271.67 per share. The transaction valued at 810,120 led to the insider holds 5,403 shares of the business.

ZARCONE DONNA F sold 2,088 shares of CI for $567,247 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 25,550 shares after completing the transaction at $271.67 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Triplett Michael W, who serves as the President, U.S. Commercial of the company, sold 1,731 shares for $271.67 each. As a result, the insider received 470,261 and left with 30,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CI now has a Market Capitalization of 79.15B and an Enterprise Value of 104.32B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CI has reached a high of $340.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $240.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 276.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 294.46.

Shares Statistics:

CI traded an average of 1.81M shares per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 300.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 2.7M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.48, CI has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for CI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.13 and a low estimate of $4.96, while EPS last year was $6.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.25, with high estimates of $7.31 and low estimates of $5.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.87 and $24.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.73. EPS for the following year is $28.24, with 21 analysts recommending between $28.85 and $27.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.44B to a low estimate of $44.36B. As of the current estimate, The Cigna Group’s year-ago sales were $44.11B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.19B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.89B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $196.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.64B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $228.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.64B and the low estimate is $190.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.