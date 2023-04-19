In What Direction Will DLocal Limited’s (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Goes From Here?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed the day trading at $13.71 down -3.04% from the previous closing price of $14.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1337660 shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DLO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.19B and an Enterprise Value of 3.94B. As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $33.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DLO traded about 1.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DLO traded about 3.1M shares per day. A total of 296.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.61M. Insiders hold about 11.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DLO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.3M with a Short Ratio of 9.30M, compared to 7.6M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $133.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.43M to a low estimate of $126.63M. As of the current estimate, DLocal Limited’s year-ago sales were $87.45M, an estimated increase of 52.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.1M, an increase of 46.40% less than the figure of $52.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $682M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $567.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $628.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, up 50.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $870.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $710.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.