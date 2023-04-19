In What Direction Will EOG Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) was $119.00 for the day, down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $120.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4413304 shares were traded. EOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on April 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $145 from $150 previously.

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $167.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Kerr Michael T. bought 20,000 shares for $130.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,609,854 led to the insider holds 170,000 shares of the business.

Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 5,455 shares of EOG for $772,876 on Nov 30. The President & COO now owns 151,917 shares after completing the transaction at $141.68 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Boedeker Kenneth W., who serves as the EVP Exploration and Production of the company, sold 6,125 shares for $148.00 each. As a result, the insider received 906,500 and left with 14,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOG now has a Market Capitalization of 71.51B and an Enterprise Value of 71.50B. As of this moment, EOG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has reached a high of $147.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.03.

Shares Statistics:

EOG traded an average of 3.99M shares per day over the past three months and 3.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 587.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.87M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EOG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.40M, compared to 6.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.08, EOG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82. The current Payout Ratio is 23.10% for EOG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.39 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.8, with high estimates of $3.65 and low estimates of $2.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.06 and $9.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.2. EPS for the following year is $13.14, with 25 analysts recommending between $17.91 and $9.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6B to a low estimate of $5.1B. As of the current estimate, EOG Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.98B, an estimated increase of 40.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.88B, a decrease of -20.70% less than the figure of $40.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.44B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.7B, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.99B and the low estimate is $23.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.