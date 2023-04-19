In What Direction Will Pan American Silver Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Goes From Here?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) closed the day trading at $17.83 up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $17.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4089701 shares were traded. PAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAAS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $22 from $19 previously.

On May 12, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.87B and an Enterprise Value of 6.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 341.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has reached a high of $30.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAAS traded about 4.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAAS traded about 6.14M shares per day. A total of 210.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.28M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PAAS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 39.23M with a Short Ratio of 39.23M, compared to 36.56M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

PAAS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $357.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $374M to a low estimate of $340.67M. As of the current estimate, Pan American Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $439.89M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.66M, an increase of 46.20% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $649M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.32M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 49.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.