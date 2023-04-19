Invest in B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) closed at $4.15 in the last session, down -1.43% from day before closing price of $4.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9200397 shares were traded. BTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.53B and an Enterprise Value of 3.94B. As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $5.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4862.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTG traded on average about 10.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.39% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.51M with a Short Ratio of 20.51M, compared to 12.45M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $442M. It ranges from a high estimate of $442M to a low estimate of $442M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $365.58M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $455.62M, an increase of 19.30% less than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $455.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $455.62M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.