Invest in F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $11.59 in the prior trading day, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) closed at $11.40, down -1.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2299593 shares were traded. FNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FNB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 13, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Bena Pamela A bought 350 shares for $14.07 per share. The transaction valued at 4,924 led to the insider holds 64,380 shares of the business.

GUERRIERI GARY L sold 5,000 shares of FNB for $73,055 on Feb 15. The Chief Credit Officer now owns 89,317 shares after completing the transaction at $14.61 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, CAMPBELL WILLIAM B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,900 shares for $13.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,640 and bolstered with 127,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.11B. As of this moment, F.N.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNB has reached a high of $14.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 353.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FNB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 9.28M, compared to 9.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FNB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.34. The current Payout Ratio is 39.10% for FNB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2003 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $414.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $422.99M to a low estimate of $404.65M. As of the current estimate, F.N.B. Corporation’s year-ago sales were $312.4M, an estimated increase of 32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $420.67M, an increase of 25.20% less than the figure of $32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $436.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.74M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.