Invest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) closed at $2.50 in the last session, down -1.19% from day before closing price of $2.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039161 shares were traded. NNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NNDM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.20 and its Current Ratio is at 28.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 640.61M and an Enterprise Value of -378.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -8.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7127, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7201.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NNDM traded on average about 2.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 253.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.98M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.66M with a Short Ratio of 15.66M, compared to 13.26M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.4M, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.2M and the low estimate is $41.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 724.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.