Invest in UiPath Inc. (PATH) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $16.21 in the prior trading day, UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed at $15.95, down -1.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3120293 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PATH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $19 from $14.50 previously.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Gupta Ashim sold 40,000 shares for $16.96 per share. The transaction valued at 678,228 led to the insider holds 1,319,051 shares of the business.

Ramani Hitesh sold 12,000 shares of PATH for $204,127 on Mar 17. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 407,349 shares after completing the transaction at $17.01 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $16.96 each. As a result, the insider received 203,498 and left with 243,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PATH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.21B and an Enterprise Value of 7.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $22.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 553.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.93M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 36.8M with a Short Ratio of 36.80M, compared to 29.16M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $271.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $282.1M to a low estimate of $268.9M. As of the current estimate, UiPath Inc.’s year-ago sales were $245.07M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $283.63M, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $286.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.9M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.