Investing in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.46, down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $7.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1632742 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Carson Seana sold 292 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 2,721 led to the insider holds 359,185 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of BHC for $77,606,339 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 310,449,643 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On May 10, another insider, Bausch Health Companies Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,000,000 shares for $17.05 each. As a result, the insider received 596,925,000 and left with 315,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.68B and an Enterprise Value of 22.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $23.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHC traded 4.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 362.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.64M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 26.11M with a Short Ratio of 26.11M, compared to 27.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.69 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.91, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.61 and $3.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.94B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.72B and the low estimate is $8.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.