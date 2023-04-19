Investing in Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Comstock Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.04, down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $11.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2962883 shares were traded. CRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $21 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Sell on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when BURNS ROLAND O bought 10,000 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 98,988 led to the insider holds 960,430 shares of the business.

BURNS ROLAND O bought 10,000 shares of CRK for $100,000 on Mar 23. The President & CFO now owns 950,430 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McGough Patrick, who serves as the Vice President of Operations of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,000 and bolstered with 126,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.11B and an Enterprise Value of 5.30B. As of this moment, Comstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRK has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRK traded 5.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 247.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.85M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.62M with a Short Ratio of 21.62M, compared to 20.57M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, CRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.70% for CRK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.38 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $439.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $573.6M to a low estimate of $380.7M. As of the current estimate, Comstock Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $524.84M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $409.72M, a decrease of -52.30% less than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $545M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $327M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, down -49.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.