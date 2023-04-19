Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) closed at $6.85 up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $6.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910684 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SILV has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 147.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.03M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.02M with a Short Ratio of 11.02M, compared to 11.54M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.51M, up 362.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.45M and the low estimate is $236.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.