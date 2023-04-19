Is International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) closed at $127.78 in the last session, down -0.03% from day before closing price of $127.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3178085 shares were traded. IBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IBM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, MoffettNathanson Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $140.

MoffettNathanson Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on January 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $140.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when KAVANAUGH JAMES J sold 38,519 shares for $133.73 per share. The transaction valued at 5,151,038 led to the insider holds 74,467 shares of the business.

Del Bene Robert F sold 3,000 shares of IBM for $445,088 on Nov 22. The VP, Controller now owns 14,553 shares after completing the transaction at $148.36 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, FARR DAVID N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,000 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBM now has a Market Capitalization of 118.30B and an Enterprise Value of 163.58B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has reached a high of $153.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IBM traded on average about 5.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 905.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 903.33M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IBM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 23.82M with a Short Ratio of 23.82M, compared to 25.98M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IBM is 6.60, which was 6.59 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88. The current Payout Ratio is 362.90% for IBM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.8 and $8.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.48. EPS for the following year is $10.09, with 16 analysts recommending between $10.62 and $8.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.46B to a low estimate of $14.17B. As of the current estimate, International Business Machines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $14.2B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.79B, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.46B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.53B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.48B and the low estimate is $63.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.