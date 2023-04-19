Is Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $143.97 in the prior trading day, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed at $142.63, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4398600 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $180 from $150 previously.

On March 02, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $200.

SVB Securities Downgraded its Market Perform to Underperform on February 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $111 to $93.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares for $160.76 per share. The transaction valued at 6,430,340 led to the insider holds 5,411,946 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares of MRNA for $6,267,335 on Apr 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,411,946 shares after completing the transaction at $156.68 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Bancel Stephane, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $157.47 each. As a result, the insider received 6,298,950 and left with 5,411,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 59.88B and an Enterprise Value of 51.17B. As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $217.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 388.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.94M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 17.15M with a Short Ratio of 17.15M, compared to 15.68M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$3.61, while EPS last year was $8.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.87, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$3.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and -$6.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$3.53, with 17 analysts recommending between $2 and -$6.37.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.07B, an estimated decrease of -80.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -76.90% over than the figure of -$80.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $784.4M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.26B, down -59.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $4.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.