Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $12.95 in the prior trading day, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) closed at $13.11, up 1.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9603498 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NCLH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 198.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 184.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,639 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kempa Mark sold 25,000 shares of NCLH for $463,425 on Nov 15. The EVP & CFO now owns 197,651 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Farkas Daniel S, who serves as the EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y of the company, sold 44,000 shares for $17.93 each. As a result, the insider received 788,700 and left with 231,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCLH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.37B and an Enterprise Value of 18.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 81.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $23.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 421.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 47.06M with a Short Ratio of 47.06M, compared to 39.44M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.15% and a Short% of Float of 12.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $521.94M, an estimated increase of 234.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 87.00% less than the figure of $234.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.07B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.84B, up 75.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.66B and the low estimate is $8.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.