Is Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $14.65 in the prior trading day, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) closed at $14.66, up 0.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1264527 shares were traded. RADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RADI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On January 06, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RADI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RADI has reached a high of $16.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.27M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RADI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.28M with a Short Ratio of 10.28M, compared to 9.22M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.62% and a Short% of Float of 14.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $39.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.37M to a low estimate of $37.57M. As of the current estimate, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.6M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.5M, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.45M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $169.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135.46M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215.56M and the low estimate is $207.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.