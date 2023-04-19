Is this a Prime Time To acquire Haleon plc (HLN) stock

After finishing at $8.68 in the prior trading day, Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) closed at $8.75, up 0.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3505789 shares were traded. HLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLN now has a Market Capitalization of 39.67B and an Enterprise Value of 51.85B. As of this moment, Haleon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLN has reached a high of $9.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.84B. Insiders hold about 6.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HLN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.68M with a Short Ratio of 13.68M, compared to 17.81M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HLN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%.