Is this a Prime Time To acquire McKesson Corporation (MCK) stock

The price of McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) closed at $360.26 in the last session, down -0.83% from day before closing price of $363.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690199 shares were traded. MCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $364.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $359.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MCK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $420.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Avila Nancy sold 161 shares for $370.02 per share. The transaction valued at 59,573 led to the insider holds 4,631 shares of the business.

TYLER BRIAN S. sold 7,416 shares of MCK for $2,818,080 on Feb 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 75,737 shares after completing the transaction at $380.00 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Schechter Lori A., who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $379.79 each. As a result, the insider received 949,475 and left with 4,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCK now has a Market Capitalization of 50.14B and an Enterprise Value of 55.54B. As of this moment, McKesson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCK has reached a high of $401.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $298.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 354.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 360.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MCK traded on average about 998.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 922.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MCK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2.08M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MCK is 2.16, which was 2.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 8.90% for MCK, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 04, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.31 and a low estimate of $7.05, while EPS last year was $5.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.9, with high estimates of $6.18 and low estimates of $5.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.06 and $25.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.95. EPS for the following year is $26.43, with 16 analysts recommending between $26.9 and $25.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $67.9B. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.57B to a low estimate of $67.3B. As of the current estimate, McKesson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $66.1B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.06B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.32B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.97B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $286.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.33B and the low estimate is $281.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.