Is this a Prime Time To acquire OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) stock

After finishing at $37.86 in the prior trading day, OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) closed at $37.24, down -1.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1351337 shares were traded. OGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $41 previously.

On February 24, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $39.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HAUSER DAVID L bought 1,000 shares for $35.09 per share. The transaction valued at 35,089 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Gates Cathy R. bought 100 shares of OGE for $3,585 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $35.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, RAINBOLT DAVID E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $36.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 183,235 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGE now has a Market Capitalization of 7.72B and an Enterprise Value of 12.18B. As of this moment, OGE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGE has reached a high of $42.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.69M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OGE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 4.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OGE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.64, compared to 1.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.18. The current Payout Ratio is 49.40% for OGE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $566.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $566.72M to a low estimate of $566.72M. As of the current estimate, OGE Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $589.3M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $781.12M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $781.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $781.12M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.38B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.