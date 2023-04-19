Is this a Prime Time To acquire The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) stock

The price of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) closed at $28.56 in the last session, down -2.33% from day before closing price of $29.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1405134 shares were traded. LSXMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSXMK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 700 shares for $35.95 per share. The transaction valued at 25,165 led to the insider holds 22,000 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 3,137 shares of LSXMK for $235,616 on Mar 29. The CAO/PFO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $75.11 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Wendling Brian J, who serves as the CAO/PFO of the company, sold 7,252 shares for $74.51 each. As a result, the insider received 540,374 and left with 8,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSXMK now has a Market Capitalization of 9.51B and an Enterprise Value of 22.29B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMK has reached a high of $45.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSXMK traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 218.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.32M. Insiders hold about 10.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.37% stake in the company. Shares short for LSXMK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 4.24M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $3.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $9.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.