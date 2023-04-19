It’s a good day to be an Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) shareholder

In the latest session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) closed at $1.08 down -6.09% from its previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2459403 shares were traded. ATXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 388,888 shares for $7.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,999,882 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATXI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.90M and an Enterprise Value of 187.21k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXI has reached a high of $16.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1539, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5744.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATXI has traded an average of 743.32K shares per day and 878.72k over the past ten days. A total of 4.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.41M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 287.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 146.95k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.