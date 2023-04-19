It’s a good day to be an Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) shareholder

In the latest session, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) closed at $75.54 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $75.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3498752 shares were traded. CL stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 376.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 21.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 21.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On January 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $82.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Kooyman John W sold 2,040 shares for $71.67 per share. The transaction valued at 146,209 led to the insider holds 6,366 shares of the business.

CAHILL JOHN T sold 5,703 shares of CL for $421,075 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 24,383 shares after completing the transaction at $73.83 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, POLK MICHAEL B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,559 shares for $73.48 each. As a result, the insider received 408,494 and left with 23,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CL now has a Market Capitalization of 63.26B and an Enterprise Value of 71.76B. As of this moment, Colgate-Palmolive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 157.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CL has reached a high of $83.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CL has traded an average of 4.46M shares per day and 4.08M over the past ten days. A total of 832.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 829.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.69M with a Short Ratio of 10.69M, compared to 9.62M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CL is 1.92, from 1.86 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 87.30% for CL, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71B to a low estimate of $4.44B. As of the current estimate, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s year-ago sales were $4.4B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.61B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.51B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.97B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.15B and the low estimate is $18.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.