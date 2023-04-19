It’s a good day to be an Kellogg Company (K) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Kellogg Company’s stock clocked out at $67.76, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $67.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1348049 shares were traded. K stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of K’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $66.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $74.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares for $67.64 per share. The transaction valued at 6,764,060 led to the insider holds 55,231,838 shares of the business.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares of K for $6,522,110 on Mar 20. The 10% Owner now owns 55,331,838 shares after completing the transaction at $65.22 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $63.99 each. As a result, the insider received 6,398,840 and left with 55,431,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, K now has a Market Capitalization of 23.43B and an Enterprise Value of 30.30B. As of this moment, Kellogg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, K has reached a high of $77.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that K traded 2.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 346.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.19M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for K as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.24M with a Short Ratio of 10.24M, compared to 10.6M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.34, K has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.53. The current Payout Ratio is 82.70% for K, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $3.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $3.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.01B to a low estimate of $3.79B. As of the current estimate, Kellogg Company’s year-ago sales were $3.67B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.05B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.93B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for K’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.94B and the low estimate is $15.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.