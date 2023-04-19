It’s a good day to be an The Western Union Company (WU) shareholder

As of close of business last night, The Western Union Company’s stock clocked out at $11.04, down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $11.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4982474 shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 99,463 led to the insider holds 167,337 shares of the business.

Cebollero David sold 587 shares of WU for $10,214 on May 05. The Interim Chief Legal Officer now owns 14,221 shares after completing the transaction at $17.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WU now has a Market Capitalization of 4.23B and an Enterprise Value of 5.72B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WU traded 9.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.55M. Shares short for WU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.17M with a Short Ratio of 21.17M, compared to 37.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 8.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, WU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.52.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $996.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $968M. As of the current estimate, The Western Union Company’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -8.80% over than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.48B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.