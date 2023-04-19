It’s an appealing income play to consider Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

After finishing at $23.15 in the prior trading day, Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) closed at $22.78, down -1.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547442 shares were traded. OFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 213.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on September 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $28 from $30 previously.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on January 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when DENTON ROBERT L sold 3,416 shares for $26.74 per share. The transaction valued at 91,360 led to the insider holds 3,941 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OFC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.62B and an Enterprise Value of 4.87B. As of this moment, Corporate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OFC has reached a high of $28.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 750.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 752.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.03M. Shares short for OFC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 3.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.10, compared to 1.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.13.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $150.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.95M to a low estimate of $148M. As of the current estimate, Corporate Office Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $144.26M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.59M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $151.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.26M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $599.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $611.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $586.38M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $644.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $658.19M and the low estimate is $616.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.