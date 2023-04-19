It’s an appealing income play to consider Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

After finishing at $1.07 in the prior trading day, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed at $0.99, down -7.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5435830 shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9828.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHC now has a Market Capitalization of 278.03M and an Enterprise Value of 2.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $2.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2090.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 238.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.36M with a Short Ratio of 10.36M, compared to 5.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DHC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.83.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $334.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $338.3M to a low estimate of $329.5M. As of the current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $310.73M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.11M, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $346.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.