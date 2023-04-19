It’s an appealing income play to consider KeyCorp (KEY)

The price of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) closed at $12.09 in the last session, down -1.79% from day before closing price of $12.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38092509 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KEY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 2,000 shares for $12.95 per share. The transaction valued at 25,900 led to the insider holds 42,961 shares of the business.

Brady Amy G. sold 45,000 shares of KEY for $701,100 on Mar 10. The Chief Information Officer now owns 119,121 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Mago Angela G, who serves as the Head of Commercial Bank of the company, sold 5,352 shares for $19.95 each. As a result, the insider received 106,772 and left with 194,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.33B. As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $22.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KEY traded on average about 22.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 24.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 924.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 921.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 27.57M with a Short Ratio of 27.57M, compared to 20.96M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KEY is 0.82, which was 0.79 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01. The current Payout Ratio is 40.40% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.93B and the low estimate is $7.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.